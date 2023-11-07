DevelopingChina trade: exports continue slide in October, adding to economic woes, but imports surprise
- Exports fell for a sixth consecutive month in October, dropping by 6.4 per cent from a year earlier to US$274.8 billion
- Imports grew by 3 per cent last month to US$218.3 billion, up from a 6.2 per cent decline in September
China’s exports continued to decline in October, underlining persistent weak external demand and increased uncertainty over the precarious overall economic recovery, while imports surprised the market by bouncing back to growth.
Exports fell for a sixth consecutive month in October, dropping by 6.4 per cent from a year earlier to US$274.8 billion, the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday.
Imports, meanwhile, grew by 3 per cent last month to US$218.3 billion, up from a 6.2 per cent decline in September, and exceeding expectations from Wind for a drop of 4.7 per cent.
“Export data indicates uncertainties regarding the recovery of external demand,” said Xu Tianchen, an economist with The Economist Intelligence Unit.
“The increase in imports may not necessarily reflect strong domestic demand; it could be a short-term distortion driven by the import of commodities.
“The pace of commodity imports may not be closely related to strong domestic demand, but could potentially reflect considerations such as stockpiling.”
Imports of soybean rose by 14.6 per cent in the first 10 months of the year by volume, year on year, while imports of crude oil rose by 14.4 per cent and purchases of coal soared by 66.8 per cent during the same period.
China’s total trade surplus in October stood at US$56.5 billion, down from US$77.71 billion in September.
More to follow …