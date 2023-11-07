South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
China trade
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
China’s exports fell by 6.4 per cent from a year earlier in October. Photo: Xinhua
EconomyEconomic Indicators

DevelopingChina trade: exports continue slide in October, adding to economic woes, but imports surprise

  • Exports fell for a sixth consecutive month in October, dropping by 6.4 per cent from a year earlier to US$274.8 billion
  • Imports grew by 3 per cent last month to US$218.3 billion, up from a 6.2 per cent decline in September
China trade
Luna Sun
Luna Sunin Beijing
Why you can trust SCMP

China’s exports continued to decline in October, underlining persistent weak external demand and increased uncertainty over the precarious overall economic recovery, while imports surprised the market by bouncing back to growth.

Exports fell for a sixth consecutive month in October, dropping by 6.4 per cent from a year earlier to US$274.8 billion, the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday.

The decline widened from a contraction of 6.2 per cent in September, missing surveyed expectations of a 3.8 per cent drop, according to Chinese financial data provider Wind.

Imports, meanwhile, grew by 3 per cent last month to US$218.3 billion, up from a 6.2 per cent decline in September, and exceeding expectations from Wind for a drop of 4.7 per cent.

The increase in imports may not necessarily reflect strong domestic demand
Xu Tianchen
Beijing has unveiled a slew of policies since the summer to revive its stalled economic growth, but the overall recovery is still fragile as a property slump has continued and local government debts are posing another major risk to the economy.

“Export data indicates uncertainties regarding the recovery of external demand,” said Xu Tianchen, an economist with The Economist Intelligence Unit.

“The increase in imports may not necessarily reflect strong domestic demand; it could be a short-term distortion driven by the import of commodities.

“The pace of commodity imports may not be closely related to strong domestic demand, but could potentially reflect considerations such as stockpiling.”

Imports of soybean rose by 14.6 per cent in the first 10 months of the year by volume, year on year, while imports of crude oil rose by 14.4 per cent and purchases of coal soared by 66.8 per cent during the same period.

The Canton Fair, a barometer of China’s export resilience, also failed to beat expectations, with deals failing to return to the pre-pandemic level when the fair concluded its latest session on Saturday in southern manufacturing hub of Guangdong province.

China’s total trade surplus in October stood at US$56.5 billion, down from US$77.71 billion in September.

More to follow …

Post