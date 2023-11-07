China’s exports continued to decline in October, underlining persistent weak external demand and increased uncertainty over the precarious overall economic recovery, while imports surprised the market by bouncing back to growth.

Exports fell for a sixth consecutive month in October, dropping by 6.4 per cent from a year earlier to US$274.8 billion, the General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday.

The decline widened from a contraction of 6.2 per cent in September, missing surveyed expectations of a 3.8 per cent drop, according to Chinese financial data provider Wind.

Imports, meanwhile, grew by 3 per cent last month to US$218.3 billion, up from a 6.2 per cent decline in September, and exceeding expectations from Wind for a drop of 4.7 per cent.

The increase in imports may not necessarily reflect strong domestic demand Xu Tianchen