China’s consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.2 per cent from a year earlier in October. Photo: AFP
DevelopingChina inflation: weak consumer prices continue in October, deflationary pressure deepens

  • China’s consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.2 per cent from a year earlier in October
  • Producer price index (PPI) fell for a 13th month in a row, dropping by 2.6 per cent in October from a year earlier
Luna Sun
Frank Tang
Luna Sun in Beijing and Frank Tang in Beijing
China’s weak consumer prices continued to indicate a worrying trend for the world’s second-largest economy, even with the full-year economic growth target widely believed to be within reach.

The concerns persisted as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Thursday that China’s consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.2 per cent in October from a year earlier, compared to a flat reading in September.

The average estimate of economists surveyed by Chinese data provider Wind was a fall of 0.1 per cent in October.

Within CPI, overall food prices dropped by 4 per cent last month, year on year, while non-food prices rose by 0.7 per cent.

“China is still in a deflationary environment. The domestic demand remains sluggish,” said Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

“There are signs that the government has changed policy stance on the fiscal front as well as in the property sector recently.

“With the budget deficit rising and the property developers potential gaining support from the government, domestic demand will likely improve next year.”

Senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan said the drop of CPI was due to an ample supply of agriculture products because of good weather and a drop in post-festival consumption following the “golden week” holiday at the start of October.

The gauge has been at a low level of 0.2 per cent or below since April, compared to Beijing’s annual control target of 3 per cent.

This is in sharp contrast to many Western countries, which have been haunted by high inflation over the last 18 months.

China’s CPI had suffered a rare 0.3 per cent decline in July, but economists attributed the fall for the first time since 2021 to the high comparison base from a year earlier and also weak domestic demand.
But China’s imports in October rose for the first time in eight months, with the surprise 3 per cent year-on-year increase pointing to a potential rebound in domestic demand amid supportive government measures.
China’s economy grew by 1.3 per cent in the third quarter from the previous three months, and by 4.9 per cent year on year, and it is now expected to meet Beijing’s annual growth target of “around 5 per cent” this year.

Meanwhile, China’s producer price index (PPI) – which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products – fell by 2.6 per cent in October from a year earlier, compared to a fall of 2.5 per cent in September.

