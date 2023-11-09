China’s weak consumer prices continued to indicate a worrying trend for the world’s second-largest economy, even with the full-year economic growth target widely believed to be within reach.

The concerns persisted as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Thursday that China’s consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.2 per cent in October from a year earlier, compared to a flat reading in September.

The average estimate of economists surveyed by Chinese data provider Wind was a fall of 0.1 per cent in October.

Within CPI, overall food prices dropped by 4 per cent last month, year on year, while non-food prices rose by 0.7 per cent.

“China is still in a deflationary environment. The domestic demand remains sluggish,” said Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.