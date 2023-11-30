Dragged down by insufficient demand, China’s manufacturing activity remained in contraction for the second straight month in November, signalling a rockier path ahead for the world’s second-largest economy.

A PMI reading higher than 50 typically indicates expansion of activity, while a reading below denotes a contraction.

China’s manufacturing PMI had remained in contraction for five consecutive months since April, and after returning to expansion in September , slipped back into contraction in October.

“Affected by factors including some manufacturing industries entering the traditional off-season, and insufficient market demand, the manufacturing PMI was slightly lower than last month by 0.1 percentage points,” said NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe.

Within official manufacturing PMI, the new-orders subindex dropped to 49.4 in November, down from 49.5 in October, while the new-export-orders subindex fell to 46.3 from 46.8 in October.

The expansion of the construction industry is accelerating Zhao Qinghe

The non-manufacturing PMI, meanwhile, stood at 50.2 in November, compared with 50.6 in October.

Within the non-manufacturing PMI, the construction subindex stood at 55, up from 53.5 in October.

“The expansion of the construction industry is accelerating. Construction companies have recently raised their confidence in the market,” Zhao added.

The official composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, fell to 50.4, down from 50.7 in October.

China’s outlook has improved, but obstacles remain S&P Global

China’s economy is still facing a bumpy recovery with various uncertainties, including a sluggish property market, fiscal pressures on local governments, a bleak export outlook and low confidence in the private sector.

S&P Global Ratings predicted in its economic outlook on Sunday that China’s economy would grow by 5.4 per cent in 2023, year on year, but could slow to 4.6 per cent growth next year.

“China’s outlook has improved, but obstacles remain,” analysts at S&P Global said.

“A property downturn is still a pain point for the Chinese economy, but growth momentum has slightly improved because of policy support.”