China factory activity surprisingly expands in November, hits 3-month high

China’s factory activity unexpectedly expanded in November, driven by rising orders, a private survey showed on Friday, but sluggish external demand continues to weigh on manufacturers.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.7 in November from a 49.5 reading in October, marking the fastest expansion in three months and surpassing analysts’ forecasts of 49.8. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction.

The official and Caixin surveys have different samples, with the Caixin PMI focusing on export-oriented enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises in the country’s coastal region.

“The economy is running at different speeds across industries, though we expect the policy stance to remain proactive which will help to sustain overall growth momentum into the coming quarters,” economists at HSBC said on Thursday.