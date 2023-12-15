South China Morning Post
China's economic recovery
China’s retail sales rose by 10.1 per cent in November, year on year. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economic struggles continue as property, private investment drag in November

  • Real estate investment fell by 9.4 per cent in the first 11 months of 2023 compared with a year earlier, while private investment remained in contraction
  • China’s retail sales rose by over 10 per cent in November, year on year, but Beijing still faces lots of challenges to manage an uneven economic recovery
Mia Nulimaimaiti
Kinling Lo
Mia Nulimaimaitiin Hong KongandKinling Loin Beijing
A lingering weakness in China’s property sector and private investment continued in November, data released on Friday showed, in a further warning that more government action is needed to shore up investor confidence and reduce financial risks in 2024.

Property investment, a key gauge for market sentiment in the crisis-hit sector, fell by 9.4 per cent in the first 11 months 2023 compared with a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The reading declined further from a fall of 9.3 per cent a month earlier, while it matched the forecast from Chinese financial data provider Wind.

Fixed-asset investment expanded by 2.9 in the first 11 months, year on year, unchanged from the growth seen in the January-October period.

The reading was partly lifted by Beijing’s decision to sell 1 trillion yuan (US$139 billion) of sovereign bonds in October, and also front-load the local government bond quota, to stabilise economic momentum.

Private investment, meanwhile, declined by 0.5 per cent in the first 11 months of the year, compared to a year earlier.

Beijing had signalled more pro-growth measures next year at the central economic work conference earlier this week, while China is widely expected to set the same gross domestic product growth target of around 5 per cent for 2024.

However, Beijing still faces lots of challenges, such as low market confidence, weak domestic demand, as well external uncertainties.

Elsewhere, retail sales rose by 10.1 per cent in November, year on year, up from the 7.6 per cent growth in October, but below the 12.6 per cent growth forecast by Wind.

The increase, however, was partially affected by last year’s low base, when retail sales fell by 5.9 per cent, year on year, as a result of China’s coronavirus pandemic control measures.

China’s industrial output rose by 6.6 per cent, compared to 4.6 per cent growth in October.

Finally, the urban surveyed unemployment rate stood at 5 per cent, year on year, unchanged from October.

3