The reading beat exceptions from Chinese financial data provider Wind for an increase of 2.1 per cent.

China’s exports saw another modest uptick in December, underlining its fluctuating recovery in 2023 that could continue into the new year as a potential global slowdown threatens to weigh on trade throughout the next 12 months.

Imports, meanwhile, rose by 0.2 per cent last month from a year earlier to US$228.2 billion, compared to a 0.6 per cent decline in November.

The reading, though, fell short of the expectations from Wind for an increase of 0.3 per cent.

“China’s exports of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and solar cells hit record highs,” said Wang Lingjun, deputy head of the General Administration of Customs.

In December, China’s total trade surplus was US$75.3 billion, compared to US$68.3 billion in November.

Overall last year, China’s total trade declined by 5 per cent to US$5.94 trillion, compared to a year earlier.

Looking ahead to 2024, the complexity, severity and uncertainty of the external environment is increasing Wang Lingjun

Exports in 2023, meanwhile, decline by 4.6 per cent to US$3.38 trillion, year on year, below Wind’s prediction for an increase of 1.8 per cent.

Imports, meanwhile, declined by 5.5 per cent to US$2.56 trillion last year, below Wind’s expectation for an increase of 1.8 per cent.

“Looking ahead to 2024, the complexity, severity and uncertainty of the external environment is increasing. To further promote stable growth in foreign trade, some difficulties should be overcome and more effort is needed,” Wang added.

After abruptly exiting from three years of coronavirus-related restrictions at the start of the year, China’s trade experienced a tumultuous recovery in 2023 due to geopolitical tensions, sluggish domestic demand and a global economic slowdown.

On Tuesday, the World Bank said the global economy would see its worst half-decade of growth in 30 years between 2020 and 2024, with China’s economic slowdown one of the major risks.

“Global trade growth in 2024 is expected to be only half the average in the decade before the pandemic,” the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report.

The Washington-based international financial institution said feeble external demand would continue to weigh on China’s exports, and slower growth in domestic demand would also hold back its imports in 2024.

More to follow …