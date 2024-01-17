Advertisement
Breaking | China jobs: youth-unemployment rate returns, adjusted, stands at 14.9%
- China adjusted its jobless rate for 16 to 24 age group, with the figure standing at 14.9 per cent in December, after the release of the data had been suspended in July
- China is under pressure to create new jobs, with a record 11.79 million university graduates set to enter the job market this year
China resumed the release of its youth jobless rate on Wednesday, after a six-month suspension.
The jobless rate for 16 to 24 age group stood at 14.9 per cent in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), but the figure does not include those that are in school, the NBS said.
The jobless rate for the 16-24 age group has gradually climbed since 2020, hitting a record high of 21.3 per cent in June 2023, before its release was suspended a month later.
The NBS cited the need for the labour-force survey statistics to be “further improved and optimised”.
China is under pressure to create new jobs amid a set of headwinds that are hampering its economic recovery.
It is also faced with an additional pressure as a record 11.79 million university graduates are set to enter the job market this year.
China’s central bank also delayed the release of its depositor survey from the third quarter.
The survey collects data from depositors in urban and rural areas nationwide, polling their outlook for the job market.
More to follow …
