The jobless rate for 16 to 24 age group stood at 14.9 per cent in December , according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), but the figure does not include those that are in school, the NBS said.

China resumed the release of its youth jobless rate on Wednesday, after a six-month suspension.

The NBS cited the need for the labour-force survey statistics to be “further improved and optimised”.

China is under pressure to create new jobs amid a set of headwinds that are hampering its economic recovery.

It is also faced with an additional pressure as a record 11.79 million university graduates are set to enter the job market this year.

China’s central bank also delayed the release of its depositor survey from the third quarter.

The survey collects data from depositors in urban and rural areas nationwide, polling their outlook for the job market.

