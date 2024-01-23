China’s southern powerhouse of Guangdong province has pledged to exhaust all efforts to boost the Greater Bay Area as a top priority in 2024, as it seeks to shoulder a greater role for economic growth.

Governor Wang Weizhong also told a provincial parliament meeting on Tuesday that Guangdong would aim to grow its economy by 5 per cent this year, having achieved 4.8 per cent year-on-year growth in 2023.

“We will pace up construction of a world-class bay area, turn it into the best developed bay area and better play a role to lead and support the overall economic development,” said Wang.