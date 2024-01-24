Advertisement
Breaking | China to cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio, set to inject 1 trillion yuan into market
- China’s central bank announced on Wednesday it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for commercial banks by 50 basis points from February 5
- The move is expected to inject 1 trillion yuan (US$140 billion) of liquidity into the market
China’s central bank announced on Wednesday it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for commercial banks by 50 basis points from February 5, according to governor Pan Gongsheng.
The move is expected to inject 1 trillion yuan (US$140 billion) of liquidity into the market, Pan told a press conference in Beijing.
More to follow …
