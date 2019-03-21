US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference in Washington, on March 20, 2019. The Fed left interest rates unchanged after concluding a two-day policy meeting, in a move that met market expectations and reflected the central bank's patient approach regarding monetary policy changes. Photo: Xinhua
US Federal Reserve surprisingly ends rate hike cycle, says no more interest rate rises this year
- Federal Reserve message more ‘dovish’ than expected, as worries about economic outlook cause central bank to rein in policy tightening
- Fed also announces it will end its plan to sell off its securities portfolio in September, a further step back from Fed’s policy tightening
Topic | Global monetary policy
Then US Treasury Secretary James Baker speaks to reporters at New York’s Plaza Hotel in September 1985 at the announcement of the Plaza Accord. Photo: AP
China seeks to avoid fate of Japan in US trade war deal as heavyweight economists gather in Beijing
- Mainland economists seek advice from Japanese scholars over trade war experiences after their economic stagnation of the 1990s
- Beijing is worried that a currency deal with the United States could lead to its export engine losing steam
Topic | China economy
