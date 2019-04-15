Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, photographed in Central Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
China economy at more risk from EU recession than US trade war, economist El-Erian says
- Allianz Group chief economist talks of sizeable risk of European Union recession this year, posing a threat to China, as biggest trading partner
- China, Canada and Mexico have worked out ‘appropriate approach’ to dealing with US trade tariffs, says Mohamed El-Erian
Terry Miller, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Centre For International Trade and Economics, says pushing China for reform cannot be a job for the US alone. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
US must ease up on tariffs and ask allies to push China to more economic reforms, says Bush-era diplomat
- Terry Miller tells globalisation forum Trump must ‘find a tool’ other than tariffs
- Washington has stepped back from belt and road as it is a ‘Chinese show’, he says
