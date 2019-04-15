Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, photographed in Central Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Global Economy

China economy at more risk from EU recession than US trade war, economist El-Erian says

  • Allianz Group chief economist talks of sizeable risk of European Union recession this year, posing a threat to China, as biggest trading partner
  • China, Canada and Mexico have worked out ‘appropriate approach’ to dealing with US trade tariffs, says Mohamed El-Erian
Topic |   China economy
John Carter

John Carter  

Published: 6:30pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:43pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, photographed in Central Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Terry Miller, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Centre For International Trade and Economics, says pushing China for reform cannot be a job for the US alone. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Diplomacy

US must ease up on tariffs and ask allies to push China to more economic reforms, says Bush-era diplomat

  • Terry Miller tells globalisation forum Trump must ‘find a tool’ other than tariffs
  • Washington has stepped back from belt and road as it is a ‘Chinese show’, he says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 1:44pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:58pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Terry Miller, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Centre For International Trade and Economics, says pushing China for reform cannot be a job for the US alone. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.