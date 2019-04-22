The Canton Fair lasts three weeks until early next month. A total of 190,000 buyers from across the world attended the fair last autumn. Photo: Xinhua
China’s belt and road plan helping foreign firms and hurting mainland exporters, say Canton Fair exhibitors
- The Belt and Road Initiative is China's plan to grow global trade along the Silk Road trading routes to Europe, Africa and the Middle East
- There are now a growing number of foreign exhibitors from belt and road countries at the country’s biggest export fair that is currently underway in Guangdong province
Topic | China economy
The Canton Fair lasts three weeks until early next month. A total of 190,000 buyers from across the world attended the fair last autumn. Photo: Xinhua
The Canton Fair lasts three weeks until early next month and total of 190,000 buyers from across the world attended the fair last autumn. Photo: Xinhua
China’s exporters fear heyday is over amid sour mood at Canton Fair as US-China trade war lingers
- Hopes are a deal can be reached between the administrations of Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump within the coming weeks
- Small exporters at China’s largest export fair are struggling to survive under trade tariffs on the US$200 billion of Chinese products imported into the United States
Topic | China economy
The Canton Fair lasts three weeks until early next month and total of 190,000 buyers from across the world attended the fair last autumn. Photo: Xinhua