Kong Dan is the former chairman of the state-owned Citic Group and Everbright Bank. Photo: Handout
Trade war reflects US fear of China’s state-led economic model, says member of Beijing’s political elite
- Kong Dan, the former chairman of the state-owned Citic Group and Everbright Bank, urges Beijing to stick to its development path over adopting a western model
- Speech at Moganshan Research Institute comes at a time when US and Chinese negotiators are said to be near an agreement to end their 10-month trade war
Xi Jinping, on a visit to southwest China last week, where he went to see how poverty reduction plans were progressing. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping tells Chinese officials to ‘finish the journey’ and shifts focus back to fight against poverty
- China’s president urges officials to redouble efforts to meet next year’s targets for tackling poverty and pollution
- Last year emphasis shifted to keeping the economy on track, but latest comments suggest major policy drives have returned to centre stage
