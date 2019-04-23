Channels

Kong Dan is the former chairman of the state-owned Citic Group and Everbright Bank. Photo: Handout
Global Economy

Trade war reflects US fear of China’s state-led economic model, says member of Beijing’s political elite

  • Kong Dan, the former chairman of the state-owned Citic Group and Everbright Bank, urges Beijing to stick to its development path over adopting a western model
  • Speech at Moganshan Research Institute comes at a time when US and Chinese negotiators are said to be near an agreement to end their 10-month trade war
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 6:30pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:59pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Kong Dan is the former chairman of the state-owned Citic Group and Everbright Bank. Photo: Handout
Xi Jinping, on a visit to southwest China last week, where he went to see how poverty reduction plans were progressing. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Xi Jinping tells Chinese officials to ‘finish the journey’ and shifts focus back to fight against poverty

  • China’s president urges officials to redouble efforts to meet next year’s targets for tackling poverty and pollution
  • Last year emphasis shifted to keeping the economy on track, but latest comments suggest major policy drives have returned to centre stage
Topic |   Poverty in China
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Frank Tang  

Zhou Xin  

Published: 9:54pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:55am, 23 Apr, 2019

Xi Jinping, on a visit to southwest China last week, where he went to see how poverty reduction plans were progressing. Photo: Xinhua
