Aerial view of cargo trucks lining up to cross to the United States near the US-Mexico border (top) at Otay Mesa crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 2, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China and Canada fall away as Mexico becomes the US’ biggest trading partner
- Mexico is benefiting from ongoing US-China trade war, after overtaking Canada and China to become the US’ biggest trading partner in January and February
- This is despite Donald Trump trying to force through a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement
Topic | US-China trade war
Aerial view of cargo trucks lining up to cross to the United States near the US-Mexico border (top) at Otay Mesa crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 2, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Nicholas Lardy, senior researcher at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, sees “encouraging” signs due to the support shown by President Xi Jinping from last year after China had initially taken a backwards step on market reforms. Photo: Handout
China economy critic sees ‘turning point’ that could level playing field between private sector and state
- American researcher Nicholas Lardy sees ‘encouraging’ signs due to the support shown by President Xi Jinping
- Speech at Peking University came at a time when academic exchanges between China and the United States are haunted by increasingly hostile bilateral relations
Topic | China economy
Nicholas Lardy, senior researcher at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, sees “encouraging” signs due to the support shown by President Xi Jinping from last year after China had initially taken a backwards step on market reforms. Photo: Handout