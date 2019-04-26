Channels

China must convince the United States it is serious about economic reform to secure a trade deal, academics said. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Global Economy

China and US urged to take each other’s demands seriously to end trade war

  • China and the United States must convince each other that they are both serious about satisfying their respective demands, to reach a deal to end trade war
  • Nicholas Lardy of the Peterson Institute of International Economics in Washington and David Li Daokui of Tsinghua University spoke at a forum in Beijing
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 10:00pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Nicholas Lardy, senior researcher at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, sees “encouraging” signs due to the support shown by President Xi Jinping from last year after China had initially taken a backwards step on market reforms. Photo: Handout
China Economy

China economy critic sees ‘turning point’ that could level playing field between private sector and state

  • American researcher Nicholas Lardy sees ‘encouraging’ signs due to the support shown by President Xi Jinping
  • Speech at Peking University came at a time when academic exchanges between China and the United States are haunted by increasingly hostile bilateral relations
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 6:00pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:17pm, 24 Apr, 2019

