The yuan exchange rate is reportedly part of the trade deal being negotiated between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping seeks to ease currency war fears as China, US near trade deal
- Chinese president says country ‘will not engage in any beggar-thy-neighbour’ devaluation
- Market will be allowed to play ‘decisive’ role in setting yuan exchange rate, while keeping it ‘basically stable’
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Six key takeaways from Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Forum speech to world leaders
- No mention of US-China trade war, but elements of contention addressed
- No devaluation for the yuan but pledge to keep Chinese currency stable
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
