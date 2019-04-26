Channels

The yuan exchange rate is reportedly part of the trade deal being negotiated between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping seeks to ease currency war fears as China, US near trade deal

  • Chinese president says country ‘will not engage in any beggar-thy-neighbour’ devaluation
  • Market will be allowed to play ‘decisive’ role in setting yuan exchange rate, while keeping it ‘basically stable’
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 7:30pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Six key takeaways from Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Forum speech to world leaders

  • No mention of US-China trade war, but elements of contention addressed
  • No devaluation for the yuan but pledge to keep Chinese currency stable
Teddy Ng  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 11:43am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:15pm, 26 Apr, 2019

