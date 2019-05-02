Manufacturing remains a concern across many of the world’s exporting strongholds, despite stronger than expected economic growth in major economies over the first quarter of 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Economic mood sours in US, China and Asia in April, as green shoots wilt
- Positive mood from better-than-expected economic growth in major economies dampened by poor manufacturing sentiment across many exporting nations
- Purchasing managers’ index in export powerhouses South Korea and Taiwan weaken, joining the gloomy outlook among US and Chinese factory operators
Topic | China economy
The Greater Bay Area is the Chinese government's scheme to link the cities of Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing into an integrated economic and business hub. Photo: Shutterstock.
Guangzhou joins China’s race for talented overseas graduates as economic competition heats up
- The capital city of China’s Guangdong province lowers its requirements to obtain a local residency permit, which is needed to access health care and education
- Many medium-sized cities are offering lavish incentives to recruit talent to boost their economic development
