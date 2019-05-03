Channels

China is desperately struggling to fill a market gap that could see as 200 million pigs lost to disease or slaughter, according to a study from Rabobank. Photo: Reuters
Global Economy

China’s African swine fever outbreak and US trade war combine to create perfect storm for Chinese economy

  • Beijing placed 50-70 per cent tariffs on US pork imports to punish farm states that support US President Donald Trump
  • But with African swine fever threatening 200 million pigs, the biggest consumer of pork in the world is facing a shortage as demand and prices rise
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang  

Chad Bray  

Published: 8:00pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 3 May, 2019

Farmer Mark Catterton drives a John Deere Harvester while harvesting soybeans during his fall harvest on October 19, 2018 in Owings, Maryland. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Global Economy

In US-China trade war, voters in rural America are suffering the most

  • Midwest and plains farm states hit hardest by Chinese tariffs, as China seeks to target Trump supporters
  • Illinois suffered most, with its exports to China falling 33 per cent last year, while exports from Minnesota were also badly hit
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 8:30pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 2 May, 2019

