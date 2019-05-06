Channels

The China-US trade war affected activity at the spring Canton Fair. Photo: Xinhua
Orders and visitors down at China’s Canton Fair as US trade war bites

  • Export deals fall 1.1 per cent compared to last April’s fair
  • Competition from belt and road country exhibitors grows for Chinese exporters
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 7:30am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 6 May, 2019

China's Vice-Premier Liu He poses for a photo with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Beijing on March 28. Ongoing negotiations between the US and China are reportedly nearing their end, with the possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping signing a trade deal with US President Donald Trump floated for June. Photo: AFP
Chen Zhao
Chen Zhao

A US-China trade deal won’t be a win for global markets if Beijing shifts its trade surplus to other countries

  • Imagine what happens if China commits to wiping out its share of the US trade deficit – a stronger US dollar, higher US interest rates, and a redistribution of Chinese imports could bring pain to the rest of the world
Chen Zhao

Chen Zhao  

Published: 1:00am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:37am, 30 Apr, 2019

