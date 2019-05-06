Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He with US President Donald Trump inside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in April. Photo: EPA
Global Economy

China Vice-Premier Liu He likely to delay US trip by three days after Donald Trump tweet, says source

  • President Xi Jinping’s chief trade negotiator is now expected to travel to Washington on Thursday and then leave the following day
  • Change in response to the US president threatening to increase punitive tariffs on US$200 billion of imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on Friday
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 12:41pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 12:41pm, 6 May, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He with US President Donald Trump inside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in April. Photo: EPA
US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad (left), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Beijing this week. Photos: EPA
China Economy

China tempers US hints that Beijing and Washington are preparing for the ‘last round’ of trade talks

  • Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will head to Washington next week for the 11th round of talks to end the trade war that has hit the global economy for almost a year
  • White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders suggests meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is closer than ever
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Zhou Xin  

Published: 6:00pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 4:26am, 4 May, 2019

US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad (left), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Beijing this week. Photos: EPA
