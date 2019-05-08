China's President Xi Jinping last met US President Donald Trump in Argentina in December. Photo: AFP
China’s economic ‘resilience’ without further stimulus questioned after Donald Trump’s US tariff threats
- US president announced on Sunday that the 10 per cent levy on US$200 billion of Chinese goods would increase to 25 per cent on Friday
- ‘People’s Daily’ claimed ‘China’s economic development is resilient enough’ to meet growth target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent for 2019, but economists are not so sure
Topic | China economy
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (right) is still set to visit Washington this week for further trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs may be the difference between life and death for some US companies
- US president sent shock waves through global markets when he announced the 10 per cent levy on US$200 billion of Chinese goods would increase to 25 per cent
- Trade representative Robert Lighthizer set to kick in tariffs on Friday after the US accused China of reneging on some of its commitments during recent talks
Topic | US-China trade war
