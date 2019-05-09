Channels

Chinese president Hu Jintao with Cuban president Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, in November 2004. Photo: AP
Global Economy

Fidel Castro’s part in shaping China’s economic link with Venezuela revealed by former bank governor

  • Chen Yuan, then governor of the China Development Bank, met the Cuban leader during a visit by Chinese president Hu Jintao to Cuba in 2004
  • A meeting with then Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez followed, leading to more than US$67 billion being loaned to the Latin American country since 2005
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 6:45pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 6:45pm, 9 May, 2019

National aggregate financing, a broad measure of credit to the real economy, dropped to 1.36 trillion yuan in April, half the 2.86 trillion yuan from a month earlier. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China bank lending slows more than expected in April, raising concerns about economic outlook

  • Banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan (US$150 billion) of new loans in April, below market expectations and down from 1.68 trillion yuan in March
  • Slowdown follows fall in April’s purchasing managers’ index as well as exports ahead of latest round of trade talks in Washington and threatened tariff increases
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 2:42pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 2:42pm, 9 May, 2019

