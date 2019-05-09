Chinese president Hu Jintao with Cuban president Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, in November 2004. Photo: AP
Fidel Castro’s part in shaping China’s economic link with Venezuela revealed by former bank governor
- Chen Yuan, then governor of the China Development Bank, met the Cuban leader during a visit by Chinese president Hu Jintao to Cuba in 2004
- A meeting with then Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez followed, leading to more than US$67 billion being loaned to the Latin American country since 2005
National aggregate financing, a broad measure of credit to the real economy, dropped to 1.36 trillion yuan in April, half the 2.86 trillion yuan from a month earlier. Photo: Reuters
China bank lending slows more than expected in April, raising concerns about economic outlook
- Banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan (US$150 billion) of new loans in April, below market expectations and down from 1.68 trillion yuan in March
- Slowdown follows fall in April’s purchasing managers’ index as well as exports ahead of latest round of trade talks in Washington and threatened tariff increases
