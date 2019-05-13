Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s President Xi Jinping (C, front), Li Keqiang (3rd R, front), Wang Yang (3rd L, front), Wang Huning (2nd R, front), Zhao Leji (2nd L, front), Han Zheng (1st R, front) and Wang Qishan (1st L, front) attend the opening meeting of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Global Economy

China tightens ‘national security’ review for foreign investments, sparking fears of trade war retaliation

  • NDRC quietly takes over sole responsibility of national security reviews of foreign investments, as part of new foreign investment law
  • China’s state planner has broader remit than US counterparts with little transparency, leading to concerns over trade war retribution
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 6:30pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s President Xi Jinping (C, front), Li Keqiang (3rd R, front), Wang Yang (3rd L, front), Wang Huning (2nd R, front), Zhao Leji (2nd L, front), Han Zheng (1st R, front) and Wang Qishan (1st L, front) attend the opening meeting of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Liu He, China's Vice-Premier departing the Office of the US Trade Representative following a meeting with Robert Lighthizer, USTR, and Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary, in Washington, DC. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China is a ‘kung fu master’ and can deliver ‘deadly punch’ to US economy in trade war, ex official says

  • China has many options for retaliating against the US and is likely to implement tariffs that go beyond trade in goods, a former top government official has said
  • Wei Jianguo, a former vice-minister in the Ministry of Commerce, says China has the ‘willingness to act to fight a prolonged war’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 11:52am, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 5:31pm, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Liu He, China's Vice-Premier departing the Office of the US Trade Representative following a meeting with Robert Lighthizer, USTR, and Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary, in Washington, DC. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.