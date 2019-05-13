China’s President Xi Jinping (C, front), Li Keqiang (3rd R, front), Wang Yang (3rd L, front), Wang Huning (2nd R, front), Zhao Leji (2nd L, front), Han Zheng (1st R, front) and Wang Qishan (1st L, front) attend the opening meeting of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China tightens ‘national security’ review for foreign investments, sparking fears of trade war retaliation
- NDRC quietly takes over sole responsibility of national security reviews of foreign investments, as part of new foreign investment law
- China’s state planner has broader remit than US counterparts with little transparency, leading to concerns over trade war retribution
Topic | China economy
China’s President Xi Jinping (C, front), Li Keqiang (3rd R, front), Wang Yang (3rd L, front), Wang Huning (2nd R, front), Zhao Leji (2nd L, front), Han Zheng (1st R, front) and Wang Qishan (1st L, front) attend the opening meeting of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Liu He, China's Vice-Premier departing the Office of the US Trade Representative following a meeting with Robert Lighthizer, USTR, and Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary, in Washington, DC. Photo: Bloomberg
China is a ‘kung fu master’ and can deliver ‘deadly punch’ to US economy in trade war, ex official says
- China has many options for retaliating against the US and is likely to implement tariffs that go beyond trade in goods, a former top government official has said
- Wei Jianguo, a former vice-minister in the Ministry of Commerce, says China has the ‘willingness to act to fight a prolonged war’
Topic | US-China trade war
Liu He, China's Vice-Premier departing the Office of the US Trade Representative following a meeting with Robert Lighthizer, USTR, and Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary, in Washington, DC. Photo: Bloomberg