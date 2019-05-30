Hopes of a deal to end the trade war evaporated earlier this month, amid mutual recriminations, and no new talks have been scheduled since the 11th round ended on May 10. Photo: EPA
US ‘wholly responsible’ for lack of new trade war talks with China due to ‘contradictory’ statements
- China’s Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng also questions the ‘sincerity’ of the United States after talks broke down at the start of May
- US President Donald Trump said this week that the US ‘wasn’t ready’ to make a deal with China during a state visit to Japan
Topic | US-China trade war
China asks state media to pick battles carefully with long US trade war looming, sources say
- Beijing tells government officials and state media outlets to refrain from generalising US into one single voice opposing China
- China is preparing for a protracted economic and technological rivalry after US President Donald Trump further escalated the already strained relationship
