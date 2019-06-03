Channels

A total of 16 of the 21 Chinese companies that have relocated to the China-Vietnam (Shenzhen-Haiphong) Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone did so after the start of the US-China trade war. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Inside China’s state-owned industrial park in Vietnam, Beijing’s image trumps trade war profits

  • China-Vietnam (Shenzhen-Haiphong) Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone is only Chinese state-owned industrial park in Vietnam
  • Venture has attracted increasing interest since start of US-China trade war, but operators say first duty is to support Xi Jinping’s trade initiative
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 6:00am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:23am, 3 Jun, 2019

Beijing has hit back at allegations by Washington that the trade talks collapsed because it backtracked on its promises. Photo: Simon Song
China says US ‘solely to blame’ for collapse of trade talks, but door remains open for negotiation

  • Beijing says in white paper that despite its efforts to reach a compromise, ‘the more the US government is offered, the more it wants’
  • Negotiators still ‘committed to credible consultations based on equality and mutual benefit’, but nation will stand firm on ‘matters of principle’
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 10:48am, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:33pm, 2 Jun, 2019

