A total of 16 of the 21 Chinese companies that have relocated to the China-Vietnam (Shenzhen-Haiphong) Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone did so after the start of the US-China trade war. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Inside China’s state-owned industrial park in Vietnam, Beijing’s image trumps trade war profits
- China-Vietnam (Shenzhen-Haiphong) Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone is only Chinese state-owned industrial park in Vietnam
- Venture has attracted increasing interest since start of US-China trade war, but operators say first duty is to support Xi Jinping’s trade initiative
Topic | China economy
Beijing has hit back at allegations by Washington that the trade talks collapsed because it backtracked on its promises. Photo: Simon Song
China says US ‘solely to blame’ for collapse of trade talks, but door remains open for negotiation
- Beijing says in white paper that despite its efforts to reach a compromise, ‘the more the US government is offered, the more it wants’
- Negotiators still ‘committed to credible consultations based on equality and mutual benefit’, but nation will stand firm on ‘matters of principle’
Topic | US-China trade war
