Workers at a furniture plant in Binh Duong. Photo: Cissy Zhou
As trade war rages, Chinese firms in ‘malignant’ battle for talent and territory in Vietnam
- As firms seek alternatives to China to avoid increased tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Southeast Asian nation is feeling the pressure
- One Chinese businessman says: ‘You fill a job with three people in China, [in Vietnam], you probably have to recruit five’
Topic | China economy
Workers at a furniture plant in Binh Duong. Photo: Cissy Zhou
A total of 16 of the 21 Chinese companies that have relocated to the China-Vietnam (Shenzhen-Haiphong) Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone did so after the start of the US-China trade war. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Inside China’s state-owned industrial park in Vietnam, Beijing’s image trumps trade war profits
- China-Vietnam (Shenzhen-Haiphong) Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone is only Chinese state-owned industrial park in Vietnam
- Venture has attracted increasing interest since start of US-China trade war, but operators say first duty is to support Xi Jinping’s trade initiative
Topic | China economy
A total of 16 of the 21 Chinese companies that have relocated to the China-Vietnam (Shenzhen-Haiphong) Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone did so after the start of the US-China trade war. Photo: Cissy Zhou