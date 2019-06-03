Channels

Workers at a furniture plant in Binh Duong. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Global Economy

As trade war rages, Chinese firms in ‘malignant’ battle for talent and territory in Vietnam

  • As firms seek alternatives to China to avoid increased tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Southeast Asian nation is feeling the pressure
  • One Chinese businessman says: ‘You fill a job with three people in China, [in Vietnam], you probably have to recruit five’
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Published: 8:30pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 3 Jun, 2019

A total of 16 of the 21 Chinese companies that have relocated to the China-Vietnam (Shenzhen-Haiphong) Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone did so after the start of the US-China trade war. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Global Economy

Inside China’s state-owned industrial park in Vietnam, Beijing’s image trumps trade war profits

  • China-Vietnam (Shenzhen-Haiphong) Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone is only Chinese state-owned industrial park in Vietnam
  • Venture has attracted increasing interest since start of US-China trade war, but operators say first duty is to support Xi Jinping’s trade initiative
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Published: 6:00am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:38pm, 3 Jun, 2019

