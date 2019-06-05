Vietnam’s economy has been boosted by almost 8 per cent due to the shift in production resulting from the US-China trade war, according to analysis by Japanese investment bank Nomura. Photo: Alamy
Vietnam biggest winner from first year of the US-China trade war as supply chains shift, report shows
- The economy of the southeast Asian nation was boosted by almost 8 per cent due to the shift in production as importers sought to avoid Donald Trump’s tariffs
- Analysis by Japanese investment bank Nomura also shows that trade diversion benefited Taiwan, South Korea, Chile, Malaysia and Argentina
Topic | US-China trade war
Workers at a furniture plant in Binh Duong. Photo: Cissy Zhou
As trade war rages, Chinese firms in ‘malignant’ battle for talent and territory in Vietnam
- As firms seek alternatives to China to avoid increased tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Southeast Asian nation is feeling the pressure
- One Chinese businessman says: ‘You fill a job with three people in China, [in Vietnam] you probably have to recruit five’
Topic | China economy
