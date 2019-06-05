Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Vietnam’s economy has been boosted by almost 8 per cent due to the shift in production resulting from the US-China trade war, according to analysis by Japanese investment bank Nomura. Photo: Alamy
Global Economy

Vietnam biggest winner from first year of the US-China trade war as supply chains shift, report shows

  • The economy of the southeast Asian nation was boosted by almost 8 per cent due to the shift in production as importers sought to avoid Donald Trump’s tariffs
  • Analysis by Japanese investment bank Nomura also shows that trade diversion benefited Taiwan, South Korea, Chile, Malaysia and Argentina
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 7:00am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vietnam’s economy has been boosted by almost 8 per cent due to the shift in production resulting from the US-China trade war, according to analysis by Japanese investment bank Nomura. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
Workers at a furniture plant in Binh Duong. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Global Economy

As trade war rages, Chinese firms in ‘malignant’ battle for talent and territory in Vietnam

  • As firms seek alternatives to China to avoid increased tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Southeast Asian nation is feeling the pressure
  • One Chinese businessman says: ‘You fill a job with three people in China, [in Vietnam] you probably have to recruit five’
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 8:30pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:02am, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Workers at a furniture plant in Binh Duong. Photo: Cissy Zhou
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.