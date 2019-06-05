Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Global Economy

China and Russia seek closer economic ties to counter US pressure as Xi Jinping prepares to meet Vladimir Putin

  • The two leaders are expected to meet in Moscow on Wednesday, a day before the start of the St Petersburg Economic International Forum
  • In the midst of mutual tensions with the US, trade between the two countries last year rose 24.5 per cent largely due to greater Russian energy exports to China
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Laura Zhou  

Published: 2:07pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:06pm, 5 Jun, 2019

President Xi Jinping was upbeat about China’s economic performance and prospects in an interview with Russian state media. Photo: AP
China Economy

China has ‘ability and confidence’ to meet any challenge posed by trade war, Xi Jinping says

  • Despite slowdown in global growth, China’s economy has achieved steady expansion, president tells Russian media ahead of state visit
  • As trade talks with US stall, Chinese leader travels to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 2:57pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:05pm, 5 Jun, 2019

