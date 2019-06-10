US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin with People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang in Japan. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s exports rise in May due to front-loading ahead of US tariff increase, but upturn won’t last, analysts warn
- Exports unexpectedly rose 1.1 per cent in May against an expected drop of 3.9 per cent, although imports fell 8.5 per cent
- US President Donald Trump increased tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on May 10
US President Donald Trump ‘perfectly happy’ to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods if talks fail to progress, Steven Mnuchin says
- US Treasury Secretary puts ball back in Beijing’s court, saying Washington prepared to ‘move forward’ as long as China accepts its terms
- Official tweeted earlier about ‘candid’ trade discussion with People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang
