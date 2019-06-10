Channels

SCMP
US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin with People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang in Japan. Photo: Bloomberg
Global Economy

China’s exports rise in May due to front-loading ahead of US tariff increase, but upturn won’t last, analysts warn

  • Exports unexpectedly rose 1.1 per cent in May against an expected drop of 3.9 per cent, although imports fell 8.5 per cent
  • US President Donald Trump increased tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on May 10
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 12:45pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:45pm, 10 Jun, 2019

China Economy

US President Donald Trump ‘perfectly happy’ to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods if talks fail to progress, Steven Mnuchin says

  • US Treasury Secretary puts ball back in Beijing’s court, saying Washington prepared to ‘move forward’ as long as China accepts its terms
  • Official tweeted earlier about ‘candid’ trade discussion with People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang
Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 4:11pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:47am, 10 Jun, 2019

