Southeast Asian economies have stepped in to fill the gap that resulted from China’s decreased footwear exports to the US since the trade war started. Photo: AFP
Global Economy

Indonesia benefiting as China’s shoemakers shift production as US trade war worsens, central bank official says

  • Bank Indonesia deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo sees positives as footwear exports to the United States have grown 6.7 per cent at the start of 2019
  • But Southeast Asian nation is also tipped to join other regional markets in cutting interest rates to counter slowing global growth
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 6:27pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:27pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Southeast Asian economies have stepped in to fill the gap that resulted from China's decreased footwear exports to the US since the trade war started. Photo: AFP
Liu He’s (second left) keynote address at the Lujiazui financial forum in Shanghai on Thursday was his first public appearance in three weeks since tour of Jiangxi province with Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says ‘external pressure’ can actually help China’s economy

  • President Xi Jinping’s chief US trade war negotiator did not specifically reference rising tensions with United States during surprise speech in Shanghai
  • Keynote address at Lujiazui financial forum his first public appearance in three weeks since tour of Jiangxi province with Xi
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Sidney Leng  

Orange Wang  

Published: 1:01pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:27pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Liu He's (second left) keynote address at the Lujiazui financial forum in Shanghai on Thursday was his first public appearance in three weeks since tour of Jiangxi province with Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
