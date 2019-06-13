Southeast Asian economies have stepped in to fill the gap that resulted from China’s decreased footwear exports to the US since the trade war started. Photo: AFP
Indonesia benefiting as China’s shoemakers shift production as US trade war worsens, central bank official says
- Bank Indonesia deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo sees positives as footwear exports to the United States have grown 6.7 per cent at the start of 2019
- But Southeast Asian nation is also tipped to join other regional markets in cutting interest rates to counter slowing global growth
Topic | China economy
Liu He’s (second left) keynote address at the Lujiazui financial forum in Shanghai on Thursday was his first public appearance in three weeks since tour of Jiangxi province with Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says ‘external pressure’ can actually help China’s economy
- President Xi Jinping’s chief US trade war negotiator did not specifically reference rising tensions with United States during surprise speech in Shanghai
- Keynote address at Lujiazui financial forum his first public appearance in three weeks since tour of Jiangxi province with Xi
Topic | US-China trade war
