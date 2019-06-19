Singapore’s senior minister of state for trade, industry and education, Chee Hong Tat. Photo: Facebook
Singapore minister says US-China trade war could develop into ‘clash of civilisations’
- Senior minister of state for trade, industry and education, Chee Hong Tat, does not see a short-term fix to the tensions between Beijing and Washington
- In May, Singapore’s non-oil exports fall by 15.9 per cent, the largest decline for more than three years, in part due to the trade war
Exports to China and Hong Kong slumped by 23.3 per cent and 24.8 per cent from a year earlier respectively, showing Singapore’s vulnerability to fluctuations in regional trade as an important trade and shipment hub for Asia-Pacific. Photo: AFP
Singapore exports suffer biggest fall in three years as exposure to Chinese economy, US trade war bites
- New data showed that Singapore's non-oil exports fell by 15.9 per cent in May, with exports to China and Hong Kong down 23.3 per cent and 24.8 per cent respectively
- Broad-based decline most keenly felt in important electronics sector, with analysts suggesting a ‘global technology slump’
