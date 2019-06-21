Migrant worker Li Zhong spent 79 yuan (US$11.5) on a new shirt ahead of his interview. Photo: He Huifeng
China’s migrant workers worried by dwindling jobs, low pay, as US trade war impact runs deep
- China has some 280 million migrant workers, but factories are downsizing, cutting overtime and even relocating overseas
- Mood of factory workers underlines outlook from purchasing managers' index and export order as Trump administration tariffs hit orders
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
As trade war continues, are the US and Chinese economies heading for a messy divorce?
- Separation is under way in manufacturing, technology and investment, and while it predates the trade war, the Trump tariffs have acted as turbo-boosters
- Unconfirmed reports that Apple may move part of its manufacturing out of China fuel suspicion the two nations will increasingly go their separate ways
