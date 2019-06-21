Channels

Migrant worker Li Zhong spent 79 yuan (US$11.5) on a new shirt ahead of his interview. Photo: He Huifeng
Global Economy

China’s migrant workers worried by dwindling jobs, low pay, as US trade war impact runs deep

  • China has some 280 million migrant workers, but factories are downsizing, cutting overtime and even relocating overseas
  • Mood of factory workers underlines outlook from purchasing managers' index and export order as Trump administration tariffs hit orders
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 7:00pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Migrant worker Li Zhong spent 79 yuan (US$11.5) on a new shirt ahead of his interview. Photo: He Huifeng
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
China Economy

As trade war continues, are the US and Chinese economies heading for a messy divorce?

  • Separation is under way in manufacturing, technology and investment, and while it predates the trade war, the Trump tariffs have acted as turbo-boosters
  • Unconfirmed reports that Apple may move part of its manufacturing out of China fuel suspicion the two nations will increasingly go their separate ways
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 7:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:17pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
