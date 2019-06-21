Channels

At the Port of Long Beach, America's busiest port, inbound container trade was down 19.5 per cent in May. Photo: Bloomberg
Global Economy

Front-loading not an option for US firms looking to avoid Trump's looming tariffs on Chinese imports

  • Import traffic at America’s busiest port, the Port of Long Beach in California, dropped in May, suggesting minimal front-loading to beat possible tariff increase on June 1
  • Companies have not been able to make early purchases due to capacity issues in US warehouses and stocked inventories from previous front-loading
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 8:30pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 21 Jun, 2019

At the Port of Long Beach, America’s busiest port, inbound container trade was down 19.5 per cent in May. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
China Economy

As trade war continues, are the US and Chinese economies heading for a messy divorce?

  • Separation is under way in manufacturing, technology and investment, and while it predates the trade war, the Trump tariffs have acted as turbo-boosters
  • Unconfirmed reports that Apple may move part of its manufacturing out of China fuel suspicion the two nations will increasingly go their separate ways
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 7:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:17pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
