At the Port of Long Beach, America’s busiest port, inbound container trade was down 19.5 per cent in May. Photo: Bloomberg
Front-loading not an option for US firms looking to avoid Trump’s looming tariffs on Chinese imports
- Import traffic at America’s busiest port, the Port of Long Beach in California, dropped in May, suggesting minimal front-loading to beat possible tariff increase on June 1
- Companies have not been able to make early purchases due to capacity issues in US warehouses and stocked inventories from previous front-loading
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
As trade war continues, are the US and Chinese economies heading for a messy divorce?
- Separation is under way in manufacturing, technology and investment, and while it predates the trade war, the Trump tariffs have acted as turbo-boosters
- Unconfirmed reports that Apple may move part of its manufacturing out of China fuel suspicion the two nations will increasingly go their separate ways
