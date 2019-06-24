Channels

Workers outside a factory in Vietnam. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Global Economy

Vietnam to China and back: How one illegal factory worker embodies the trade war manufacturing exodus

  • Seeking a better life for himself and his new wife, Manh travelled over 800km to work in a lingerie factory in Dongguan despite not speaking Mandarin
  • Six years later and with the manufacturing landscape changing, he is back in Vietnam working as a Mandarin-speaking shift supervisor for a Chinese company
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 7:15pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:15pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Workers at a furniture plant in Binh Duong. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Global Economy

As trade war rages, Chinese firms in ‘malignant’ battle for talent and territory in Vietnam

  • As firms seek alternatives to China to avoid increased tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Southeast Asian nation is feeling the pressure
  • One Chinese businessman says: ‘You fill a job with three people in China, [in Vietnam] you probably have to recruit five’
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 8:30pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:02am, 4 Jun, 2019

Workers at a furniture plant in Binh Duong. Photo: Cissy Zhou
