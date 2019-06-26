Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet in Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
US willing to suspend trade war tariff increase after Trump-Xi meeting at G20 in Japan, report says
- Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump are set to meet in Osaka on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting
- US has already increased tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent
Topic | G20
The World Trade Organisation has been tracking and quantifying “import restrictive measures” since May 2012, and the latest figure is 3.5 times higher than the initial average. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war caused ‘dramatic spike’ in trade barriers, WTO warns ahead of G20 summit
- October 2018 to May 2019 saw second largest spike in trade barriers on record, with 20 new restrictions between the G20 covering trade worth US$335.9 billion
- G20 leaders will meet in Osaka, Japan this week, including an expected meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump
