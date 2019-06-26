Channels

A worker inside the Chinese-owned Vinasolar plant in Ho Chi Minh City, which opened to avoid US tariffs in 2014, and which has seen a surge in orders from other Chinese companies keen to avoid the US-China trade war. Photos: Cissy Zhou
Global Economy

Chinese firms dodging Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs are using this Vietnam solar factory as a loophole

  • Vinasolar, owned by Shanghai-based Yize New Energy, was forced to start production in Vietnam in 2014, after the United States and EU put tariffs on solar panels
  • Now it is seeing a huge surge in orders, as other Chinese companies look to avoid US tariffs by exporting materials for assembly in Vietnam, then onto America
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 8:30pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 26 Jun, 2019

A worker inside the Chinese-owned Vinasolar plant in Ho Chi Minh City, which opened to avoid US tariffs in 2014, and which has seen a surge in orders from other Chinese companies keen to avoid the US-China trade war. Photos: Cissy Zhou
Podcasts

Behind the Tariffs: The human stories of the US-China trade war

Beyond the tweets, beyond the rhetoric are the stories of real people affected by the US-China trade war. In this six-part podcast series journalists Finbarr Bermingham and Naomi Ng investigate six objects and the stories they can tell us about the state of trade.

Topic |   US-China trade war

