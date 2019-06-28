Suzhou Jinzhu Air Jet Weaving Company sent its staff home for a one month “holiday”. Photo: Sidney Leng
China’s textile capital Suzhou was struggling before the trade war tariffs rises, now factories are closing their gates
- Over 500 companies in the eastern Chinese city exported 28 per cent less in the first four months of 2019 compared to the same time last year
- Woven fabric is included on the list of US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods now covered by the 25 per cent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump
Topic | China economy
Batamindo Industrial Park is a 320 hectare (790 acre) industrial area on the Indonesian island of Batam. Photo: Elaine Chan
Apple supplier sets up shop in Indonesia as island of Batam profits from US-China trade war
- Pegatron Corporation is one of many diversifying their manufacturing away from China, with a US$40 million project to make wireless chips and semiconductors
- Global supply chains have been disrupted by the ongoing tensions, which could ease this week as Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet at the G20 summit in Japan
