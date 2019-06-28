Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Suzhou Jinzhu Air Jet Weaving Company sent its staff home for a one month “holiday”. Photo: Sidney Leng
Global Economy

China’s textile capital Suzhou was struggling before the trade war tariffs rises, now factories are closing their gates

  • Over 500 companies in the eastern Chinese city exported 28 per cent less in the first four months of 2019 compared to the same time last year
  • Woven fabric is included on the list of US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods now covered by the 25 per cent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 7:00pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Suzhou Jinzhu Air Jet Weaving Company sent its staff home for a one month “holiday”. Photo: Sidney Leng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Batamindo Industrial Park is a 320 hectare (790 acre) industrial area on the Indonesian island of Batam. Photo: Elaine Chan
China Economy

Apple supplier sets up shop in Indonesia as island of Batam profits from US-China trade war

  • Pegatron Corporation is one of many diversifying their manufacturing away from China, with a US$40 million project to make wireless chips and semiconductors
  • Global supply chains have been disrupted by the ongoing tensions, which could ease this week as Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet at the G20 summit in Japan
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 10:00pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:46am, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Batamindo Industrial Park is a 320 hectare (790 acre) industrial area on the Indonesian island of Batam. Photo: Elaine Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.