Edward Lehman registered the trademarks with China’s Trademark Office in 2009. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘AmCham’ trademark case sheds light on Beijing’s intellectual property protection progress
- US lawyer Edward Lehman sued the American Chamber of Commerce in China in an attempt to regain control of trademarks he first registered in 1998
- Since Donald Trump took office as president of the United States, the issue of intellectual property theft has played a major role in the ongoing trade war
Topic | China economy
Samsung’s last mobile phone production line remaining in China in Huizhou is winding down, implementing a voluntary retirement programme. Photo: He Huifeng
Samsung and other South Korean companies’ exodus from China sets an example to Western firms fleeing trade war tariffs
- Lotte, Kia and Hyundai are also gradually winding down their China business due to political risks, tariffs and losing market share
- Western companies fleeing Donald Trump’s tariffs may not have luxury of a managed exit, but should look at the South Korean case studies closely, experts say
