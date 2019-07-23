This rule is designed to reduce risks to the global financial system following the central role played by the multi-trillion dollar derivatives sector in the global financial crisis a decade ago. Photo: Shutterstock
Global regulators delay new derivatives margin rules to avoid market fragmentation
- Deadline for implementation of new margin rules extended by one year to September 1, 2021
- The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said that the potential benefits of margin requirements must be weighed against the impact on liquidity
Topic | China economy
Chinese President Xi Jinping toured Inner Mongolia last week and inspected farms and forestation projects, suggesting the focus remains on his two long-term goals of protecting the environment and alleviating poverty. Photo: Xinhua
China’s top leadership to gauge outlook for the economy and policy amid US trade war
- The 25-member top leadership group, headed by President Xi Jinping, is expected to gather before the end of July to discuss plans for the next six months
- US President Donald Trump goaded China after its growth rate slowed to a record low of 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019
Topic | China economy
