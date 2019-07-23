Channels

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

This rule is designed to reduce risks to the global financial system following the central role played by the multi-trillion dollar derivatives sector in the global financial crisis a decade ago. Photo: Shutterstock
Global Economy

Global regulators delay new derivatives margin rules to avoid market fragmentation

  • Deadline for implementation of new margin rules extended by one year to September 1, 2021
  • The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said that the potential benefits of margin requirements must be weighed against the impact on liquidity
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 6:57pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:28pm, 23 Jul, 2019

This rule is designed to reduce risks to the global financial system following the central role played by the multi-trillion dollar derivatives sector in the global financial crisis a decade ago. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese President Xi Jinping toured Inner Mongolia last week and inspected farms and forestation projects, suggesting the focus remains on his two long-term goals of protecting the environment and alleviating poverty. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s top leadership to gauge outlook for the economy and policy amid US trade war

  • The 25-member top leadership group, headed by President Xi Jinping, is expected to gather before the end of July to discuss plans for the next six months
  • US President Donald Trump goaded China after its growth rate slowed to a record low of 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 11:30am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:52pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping toured Inner Mongolia last week and inspected farms and forestation projects, suggesting the focus remains on his two long-term goals of protecting the environment and alleviating poverty. Photo: Xinhua
