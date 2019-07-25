Channels

In the first six months of the marketing year, between October 2018 and March 2019, China bought just 2.7 million metric tonnes of US soybeans, around a tenth of the 24.4 million metric tonnes during the same period the previous year. Photo: AFP
Global Economy

China’s purchases of US agricultural products not linked to resumption of trade talks, ministry says

  • Chinese companies have expressed interest in buying significant quantities, and have applied for exemptions from the tariffs imposed by Beijing
  • Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to meet Vice-Premier Liu He in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday next week
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 7:36pm, 25 Jul, 2019

China Economy

As US-China trade talks resume, how much demand does Beijing have for American farm goods?

  • US soybean exports have largely been replaced by those from Brazil, with the situation complicated by the impact of African swine fever
  • US trade representative Robert Lighthizer is set to lead a US team to Shanghai next week to meet with Vice-Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 3:08pm, 25 Jul, 2019

