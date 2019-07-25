In the first six months of the marketing year, between October 2018 and March 2019, China bought just 2.7 million metric tonnes of US soybeans, around a tenth of the 24.4 million metric tonnes during the same period the previous year. Photo: AFP
China’s purchases of US agricultural products not linked to resumption of trade talks, ministry says
- Chinese companies have expressed interest in buying significant quantities, and have applied for exemptions from the tariffs imposed by Beijing
- Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to meet Vice-Premier Liu He in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday next week
Topic | China economy
As US-China trade talks resume, how much demand does Beijing have for American farm goods?
- US soybean exports have largely been replaced by those from Brazil, with the situation complicated by the impact of African swine fever
- US trade representative Robert Lighthizer is set to lead a US team to Shanghai next week to meet with Vice-Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan
Topic | US-China trade war
