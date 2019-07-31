US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (left) with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer in Shanghai. Photo: AP
China, US trade talks resume in Shanghai in shadow of Donald Trump’s angry tweets aimed at Beijing
- US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not comment on the talks during a photo session with Vice-Premier Liu He
- Trump complained that China has not been ‘coming through’ in terms of buying US farm products or making progress on a deal to end the year-long trade war
Topic | China economy
The Politburo (pictured in December) is the ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body headed by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
China can turn US trade war ‘crisis into an opportunity’, says top leadership, as Donald Trump tweets complaint
- Quarterly Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping concluded China must rely on its domestic demand potential to manage ‘new risks and challenges’
- US president said that Beijing has not been ‘coming through’ in terms of buying American farm products or making progress on a deal to end the year-long trade war
