US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (left) with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer in Shanghai. Photo: AP
Global Economy

China, US trade talks resume in Shanghai in shadow of Donald Trump's angry tweets aimed at Beijing

  • US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not comment on the talks during a photo session with Vice-Premier Liu He
  • Trump complained that China has not been ‘coming through’ in terms of buying US farm products or making progress on a deal to end the year-long trade war
Topic | China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 12:40pm, 31 Jul, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (left) with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer in Shanghai. Photo: AP
The Politburo (pictured in December) is the ruling Communist Party's top decision-making body headed by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China can turn US trade war 'crisis into an opportunity', says top leadership, as Donald Trump tweets complaint

  • Quarterly Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping concluded China must rely on its domestic demand potential to manage ‘new risks and challenges’
  • US president said that Beijing has not been ‘coming through’ in terms of buying American farm products or making progress on a deal to end the year-long trade war
Topic | China economy
SCMP

Orange Wang  

Sidney Leng  

Frank Tang  

Updated: 11:27pm, 30 Jul, 2019

The Politburo (pictured in December) is the ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body headed by President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
