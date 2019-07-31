Channels

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) has overtaken the US to become China’s second-largest trading partner in the first half of 2019. Photo: AP
Global Economy

China claims progress towards world’s biggest trade deal, but India remains biggest roadblock to RCEP

  • China suggests good progress made in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership talks after marathon 10-day negotiations in Zhengzhou
  • Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has opted to skip the upcoming high-level meetings, adding fuel to rumours that the country could be removed
SCMP

Orange Wang  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 7:30pm, 31 Jul, 2019

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership involves the 10 Asean nations of Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei and Laos, as well as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China pushing for world’s largest regional trade deal without US, hailing ‘momentum’ with Asian partners

  • Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) involves the 10 Asean nations as well as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India
  • Talks are ongoing in Zhengzhou, and will continue into next week when Chinese and American trade negotiators will resume their talks in Shanghai
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 10:32am, 29 Jul, 2019

