Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Trade ministers from 16 countries wrapped up two days of talks on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo
Global Economy

China claims progress on creating world’s largest trade bloc, but ‘very difficult’ issues remain

  • After Beijing meeting, ministers give differing opinions on whether Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership can be achieved by end of year
  • Indian official says reports that New Delhi is an obstacle to deal are ‘rubbish’
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Orange Wang  

Updated: 9:30pm, 3 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Trade ministers from 16 countries wrapped up two days of talks on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) has overtaken the US to become China’s second-largest trading partner in the first half of 2019. Photo: AP
Global Economy

China claims progress towards world’s biggest trade deal, but India remains biggest roadblock to RCEP

  • China suggests good progress made in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership talks after marathon 10-day negotiations in Zhengzhou
  • Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has opted to skip the upcoming high-level meetings, adding fuel to rumours that the country could be removed
Topic |   Asean
SCMP

Orange Wang  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 11:37pm, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) has overtaken the US to become China’s second-largest trading partner in the first half of 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.