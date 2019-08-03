Trade ministers from 16 countries wrapped up two days of talks on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo
China claims progress on creating world’s largest trade bloc, but ‘very difficult’ issues remain
- After Beijing meeting, ministers give differing opinions on whether Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership can be achieved by end of year
- Indian official says reports that New Delhi is an obstacle to deal are ‘rubbish’
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) has overtaken the US to become China’s second-largest trading partner in the first half of 2019. Photo: AP
China claims progress towards world’s biggest trade deal, but India remains biggest roadblock to RCEP
- China suggests good progress made in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership talks after marathon 10-day negotiations in Zhengzhou
- Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has opted to skip the upcoming high-level meetings, adding fuel to rumours that the country could be removed
