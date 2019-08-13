Channels

Sales of Japanese beer, cars and clothing in South Korea have declined since the dispute erupted in early July. Photo: Shutterstock
Global Economy

Japanese firms fear escalation in South Korean trade spat as beer, car and fashion brands take a hit

  • The likes of Toyota, Asahi Breweries, Uniqlo, and Muji are all keeping a close eye on tensions between the East Asian neighbours
  • Analysts say both sides have adopted Donald Trump's approach, which has in effect, legitimised the weaponisation of trade
Topic |   South Korea
Max Sato

Max Sato  

Updated: 7:12am, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s exports to the United States fell by 6.5 per cent last month. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China’s US trade slumps again, but exports rise due to higher demand from Asian neighbours

  • China’s unexpected rise in exports in July was driven by trade with the likes of Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea to offset drop in sales to the United States
  • US-China trade is tipped to continue to fall, with yuan devaluation unlikely to offset tariff effects, analysts said
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 11:55pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

