The foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea gathered for trilateral talks in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo
South Korea’s economy facing ‘perfect storm’ as Japan trade dispute continues and exports plunge
- South Korea’s exports for the first 20 days of August fell 13 per cent from a year earlier, pointing to a ninth successive monthly decline
- Semiconductor sales fell 30 per cent, while exports to China fell 20 per cent, suggesting joint headwinds of global electronics slowdown and US-China trade war
Kent International chairman and CEO Arnold Kamler estimates that 30 per cent of the company’s annual production will come from Cambodia, when a new factory opens at the end of 2019. Photo: Politico
Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on China failing to bring jobs and manufacturing back to the US
- The US president promised tariffs on Chinese goods as part of the trade war would help bring jobs back to the United States
- But while firms are leaving China, it is the likes of Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Mexico, and Bangladesh that are benefiting the most
