The foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea gathered for trilateral talks in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo
Global Economy

South Korea’s economy facing ‘perfect storm’ as Japan trade dispute continues and exports plunge

  • South Korea’s exports for the first 20 days of August fell 13 per cent from a year earlier, pointing to a ninth successive monthly decline
  • Semiconductor sales fell 30 per cent, while exports to China fell 20 per cent, suggesting joint headwinds of global electronics slowdown and US-China trade war
Topic |   Trade
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 6:15am, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Kent International chairman and CEO Arnold Kamler estimates that 30 per cent of the company’s annual production will come from Cambodia, when a new factory opens at the end of 2019. Photo: Politico
China Economy

Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on China failing to bring jobs and manufacturing back to the US

  • The US president promised tariffs on Chinese goods as part of the trade war would help bring jobs back to the United States
  • But while firms are leaving China, it is the likes of Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Mexico, and Bangladesh that are benefiting the most
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Adam Behsudi  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 10:16am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
