Chinese authorities let the yuan drop to its weakest level since March 2018, the seventh straight daily decline, on Friday. Photo: AFP
China’s yuan currency slides to fresh 11-year low, sparking fears of capital flight from Asia
- China appears to be preparing to offset the impact of Donald Trump’s new US trade war tariffs, increasing fears of regional currency declines and further equity exodus
- On September 1, the US is set to implement the first phase of a 10 per cent tariff on a wide range of Chinese manufactured consumer goods worth around US$130 billion
Topic | China economy
Protests have taken place in Hong Kong since June 9, sparked by demands for the city’s government to withdraw an unpopular extradition bill. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s US dollar peg could be a weak link if protests drag on, China scholar warns
- Zhou Luohua, vice-president of the Chongyang Finance Research Institute at the Renmin University of China, says the peg could prove to be city’s ‘Achilles’ heel’
- The Hong Kong dollar has been pegged at 7.8 to the US dollar since 1983, and has helped the city survive the Asian financial crisis and Sars epidemic
Topic | Hong Kong economy
