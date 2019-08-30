Channels

Some 150 business groups under an umbrella organisation called America for Free Trade sent an open letter to US President Donald Trump urging him to delay the tariff increase on US$300 billion of Chinese imports from 10 per cent to 15 per cent set to come into force on September 1 and December 15. Photo: Xinhua
Global Economy

China imports worth US$250 billion a step closer to 30 per cent tariff as US moves ahead with Trump’s plan

  • United States Trade Representative files notice in the US Federal Register inviting comments on plan to increase tariff from 25 per cent to 30 per cent on October 1
  • American businesses have already strongly opposed plans to impose tariffs on US$300 billion of imports set to come into force on September 1 and December 15
Topic |   China economy
Kathleen Magramo

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 5:23pm, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

