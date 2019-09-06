Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The London-Shanghai Stock Connect programme officially launched in June after a similar stock connect scheme involving the mainland Chinese stock markets and Hong Kong started in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Global Economy

Chinese companies turned off from British stock market connect by Brexit uncertainty

  • London-Shanghai Stock Connect programme has started slowly with only one Chinese firm listed in London and no British firms listed in Shanghai
  • Chinese companies fear double taxation at a time when Beijing is attempting to ramp up efforts to increase capital inflows to boost investment and stabilise growth
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 5:45am, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The London-Shanghai Stock Connect programme officially launched in June after a similar stock connect scheme involving the mainland Chinese stock markets and Hong Kong started in 2014. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Victor Shih (left) and Andrew Polk played down the impact of the trade war during the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission hearings at the US Congress. Photo: C-SPAN
China Economy

China economy woes owe more to domestic issues than trade war, experts tell Washington hearing

  • China's domestic economic issues are more problematic for policymakers in Beijing than the trade war, experts warn US congressional hearing
  • Victor Shih, University of California expert on China, warned that ‘it would take a truly massive economic shock to threaten’ Chinese President Xi Jinping’s power
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kathleen Magramo

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 5:35pm, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Victor Shih (left) and Andrew Polk played down the impact of the trade war during the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission hearings at the US Congress. Photo: C-SPAN
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.