The London-Shanghai Stock Connect programme officially launched in June after a similar stock connect scheme involving the mainland Chinese stock markets and Hong Kong started in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Chinese companies turned off from British stock market connect by Brexit uncertainty
- London-Shanghai Stock Connect programme has started slowly with only one Chinese firm listed in London and no British firms listed in Shanghai
- Chinese companies fear double taxation at a time when Beijing is attempting to ramp up efforts to increase capital inflows to boost investment and stabilise growth
Topic | China economy
Victor Shih (left) and Andrew Polk played down the impact of the trade war during the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission hearings at the US Congress. Photo: C-SPAN
China economy woes owe more to domestic issues than trade war, experts tell Washington hearing
- China's domestic economic issues are more problematic for policymakers in Beijing than the trade war, experts warn US congressional hearing
- Victor Shih, University of California expert on China, warned that ‘it would take a truly massive economic shock to threaten’ Chinese President Xi Jinping’s power
Topic | US-China trade war
