Total foreign reserve assets of US$432.8 billion represent about seven times the currency in circulation in Hong Kong or 45 per cent of the city’s total money supply, added the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city’s de facto central bank. Photo: Handout
Capital outflows amid Hong Kong’s protests could have caused record drop in forex reserves, analysts say
- Foreign exchange reserves fell from a record high of US$448.4 billion in July to US$432.8 billion in August
- The US$15.6 billion decline was the biggest since the data was first published in 1988, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority
Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has been assigned to oversee the issue of rising pork prices. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong protests and US trade war no longer China’s top priorities as spiralling pork prices dominate agenda
- Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua heading Beijing’s efforts with latest data showing pork prices rose 46.7 per cent in August compared to a year earlier
- Issue could even undermine next month’s 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic
