SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Thursday’s sale was the third since anti-government protests that started in Hong Kong in June aroused concerns over the city’s economic future and its status as a magnet for international capital. Photo: Kyodo
Global Economy

China acts in Hong Kong to protect yuan ahead National Day, US trade war talks in Washington

  • The People’s Bank of China’s auctioned 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) of six-month bills in Hong Kong on Thursday
  • It comes ahead of the October 1 holiday which will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic as well as next month’s talks in Washington
Topic |   Yuan
SCMP

Frank Tang  

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 2:28pm, 26 Sep, 2019

People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang spoke at a press conference looking at China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China in no rush to follow global interest rate cuts, central bank governor says

  • People’s Bank of China (PBOC) chief Yi Gang says Chinese economic conditions are in a ‘reasonable range’ meaning there is no need for major interest rate cuts
  • The central bank has cut the reserve ratio requirement three times this year but growth has continued to slow
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 10:39pm, 24 Sep, 2019

People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang spoke at a press conference looking at China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic. Photo: Reuters
